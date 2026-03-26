Elderly man held on sexual assault charge

CHENNAI: A six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 60-year-old man in Vyasarpadi. The man was arrested on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody.

According to the Sembium All Women Police, the accused was identified as P Subramaniyan, who runs a milk outlet. The police said that the girl’s parents run a shop adjacent to the outlet.

UKG student would go to their shop after school and be with her parents. On Tuesday, when he spotted the girl, he allegedly touched her inappropriately. The girl informed her parents who lodged a complaint.