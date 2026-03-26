Chennai

Elderly man held on sexual assault charge

According to the Sembium All Women Police, the accused was identified as P Subramaniyan, who runs a milk outlet.
Image used for representation
Image used for representation
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: A six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 60-year-old man in Vyasarpadi. The man was arrested on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody.

According to the Sembium All Women Police, the accused was identified as P Subramaniyan, who runs a milk outlet. The police said that the girl’s parents run a shop adjacent to the outlet.

UKG student would go to their shop after school and be with her parents. On Tuesday, when he spotted the girl, he allegedly touched her inappropriately. The girl informed her parents who lodged a complaint.

sexual assault case

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