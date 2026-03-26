Greater Chennai Corporation to rope in students, residents for litter-free Panguni festival

CHENNAI: With the Panguni Peruvizha ongoing at the Arulmigu Sri Kapaleeswarar Temple in Mylapore till April 1, the city corporation, along with Urbaser Sumeet, has initiated measures to keep the festival zone litter-free through awareness with the help of residential welfare associations (RWAs), students and vendors.

The Panguni festival draws huge crowds raising concerns about several tonnes of waste ending up in landfills if not managed properly, said officials from Urbaser Sumeet.

Waste collecting bags and bins will be distributed to 262 vendors in the zone and RWAs, who engage in annadhanam, while 500 college students will be deployed as volunteers to ensure the zone is litter-free and create awareness using placards.

Urbaser will also display cleaning activities by sanitary workers on LED displays aimed at creating civic responsibility among visitors. “This year, we expect to divert around 10 tonnes of waste generated away from landfills,” the official said. Last year, about 3.7 tonnes of waste generated during the festival was diverted from landfills through similar efforts.