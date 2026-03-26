Kamarajar Port earmarks space for export vehicles affected by Gulf war

CHENNAI: Kamarajar Port Ltd (KPL) has begun accommodating the surge in disruption of automobile exports, setting aside capacity for nearly 7,000 transshipment vehicles diverted from Gulf-bound routes as geopolitical tensions in West Asia ripple through shipping networks.

The port has earmarked about 1,00,000 sq.m. of storage space to handle the diverted cargo, of which 5,711 units have already been received and stored, according to officials familiar with the matter. The inflow reflects rerouting by shipping lines seeking to avoid affected maritime corridors.

Alongside the diverted cargo, KPL has also allocated space for roughly 5,500 vehicles from regular export consignments scheduled for shipment to Gulf countries this month, many of which are now facing delays.

To ease pressure on exporters, the port has extended the free storage period by an additional 20 days, effectively doubling the standard 20-day window. The move is aimed at cushioning automobile manufacturers from rising logistics costs as vessel schedules remain uncertain.

The disruption underscores the growing strain on India’s automobile export supply chain, particularly for manufacturers clustered around Chennai, a key production hub for global carmakers. Industry sources said shipments to the Middle East have been hit, prompting companies to explore alternative routes to ensure deliveries.

“Safety, security and vessel availability are the immediate concerns,” a source said, adding that manufacturers are closely monitoring the situation as it evolves.

The escalating tensions have unsettled key maritime routes linking India to West Asia and Europe, raising the risk of further delays and forcing ports across the country to prepare for additional cargo diversions and temporary storage requirements.