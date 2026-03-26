Sickle-wielding gang goes on robbing spree near Chennai Central railway station

CHENNAI: The Chennai City Police (GCP) are investigating three separate robbery incidents in which unidentified assailants hacked victims with sickles near Chennai Central railway station on Tuesday night. The police suspect the gang to be involved in all the three incidents.

One of the victims, R Gunasekaran (54), a native of Arani in Tiruvannamalai district and an official with the Public Works Department (PWD) at Chepauk, was waiting at a bus stop opposite the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital near Chennai Central when two men approached him, threatened him with a sickle and demanded money. When he refused, they attacked him. Gunasekaran managed to run into the hospital premises, following which the assailants fled. He was admitted with severe injuries.

In another incident, R Sagar (25) of Kalpakkam was walking near a Tasmac liquor outlet on Walltax Road near Central when a man attacked him with a knife and robbed his mobile phone and Rs 5,000. Similarly, Mohammed Chand (25), a biryani shop employee from Bihar, was attacked by two men with a sickle when they attempted to rob him in the same locality.

He also sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. The Flower Bazaar police have registered cases and are examining CCTV footage from the area.