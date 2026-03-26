Substation at Chennai's Hasthinapuram to come up by year-end

CHENNAI: The work on a substation at Hasthinapuram under the Tambaram Corporation in Pallavaram zone will begin soon, as legal hurdles for the project have been cleared. Electricity department officials said a 33/11 kV substation at Hasthinapuram in Chromepet will be set up at an outlay of Rs 34 crore. The construction work is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

For over 10 years, people in Chromepet and nearby areas have been facing frequent power cuts and low voltage issues. During summer, residents said that fans, ACs and TVs often do not function properly due to low voltage. Protests were also held in the past, including demonstrations at night.

Residents had submitted petitions to Pallavaram MLA I Karunanithi, who raised the issue several times in the Assembly. The government had said there was no suitable land to build a substation.

Later, a 64-cent government land in Hasthinapuram, which had been encroached, was identified. In 2019, the district administration decided to allot the land to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board. Officials said funds had already been sanctioned, but work got delayed due to legal issues.

Once ready, the substation will improve power supply to areas such as Venkataraman Nagar, Vinobaji Nagar, Thirumalai Nagar, Jain Nagar, Krishna Nagar and Anna Nagar. Around 30,000 consumers in Rajakilpakkam, Kovilambakkam, Radhanagar and Pallavaram are expected to benefit.