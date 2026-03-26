The making of a crime master

The book also makes the readers detectives, as Mohan tells us that he has peppered hints at certain places for us to find the killer. Besides, the year of the happenings is also not specified. Yet, there are clues that suggest the time period. “I deliberately kept the period fluid. I had seen it happen in the 90s. I found that mentioning exact dates and years to be constricting. Also, the plot was in no way limited by the calendar,” he adds.

This is also reflective of the way Mohan approaches the plot. He believes he belongs to the category of writers who build the story as they go along. When there is an epiphany, he writes. Or as he puts it, “When the planets are in the right confluence; When the grey cells sing in harmony? One has to shepherd ideas that can go the long mile. If I do find an idea that survives all the brickbats I throw at it, then I’ll hop on board.”

Now, the detective bug appears to have bitten him deep. Other genres seem tepid and tame in comparison, he says. So chances are bright that his next book will also be a whodunit.

But will it be a sequel? “I have two lead characters in the book, Bando and Sabina, who keep squabbling all the time. If I can get them to arrive at a temporary truce, readers could expect a sequel,” he teases.