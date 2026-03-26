Two run over by lorry in Chengalpattu; boy riding bike killed in road crash

CHENNAI: Three people died and two were injured in two separate road accidents in and around Chennai. In the first incident, two people were killed on the spot after a speeding lorry rammed into their two-wheeler on the Mamandur Palar bridge in Chengalpattu district on Wednesday.

According to the Padalam police, the deceased were identified as John Charles Kennedy (63) and Abhishek Priyan (30), both natives of Chennai. They were travelling on the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway towards Puducherry, when the lorry, coming from behind at high speed, hit the vehicle and threw them off. Both sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. Both of them were wearing helmets at the time.

The bodies were sent to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem. Police have launched a search for the lorry driver.

In another incident on Monday night, a 15-year-old school student who was riding a bike without a license, was killed in a head-on collision near Tambaram.

Kaushik, a Class 10 student from Agaramthen Kaspapuram, was riding the bike along with his friend Sandeep (15) riding pillion on Mappedu-Camp Road.

Police said the accident occurred at the Indira Nagar junction in Selaiyur when another two-wheeler, ridden by Satishkumar (23), a food delivery executive, approached from the opposite direction and collided head-on with the vehicle. All three were thrown off their bikes in the impact. Kaushik sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to a nearby private hospital by local residents but succumbed to injuries early Tuesday. The other two injured are undergoing treatment.

Police have registered a case and are conducting further inquiries. No arrests have been made so far, and police sources said they will register a case against whoever gave the bike to the boy.