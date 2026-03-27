Beach-Chengalpattu line to get Kavach cover

CHENNAI: Kavach 4.0, an automatic train protection system that prevents collision of trains, is set to be implemented in a 60 km stretch between Chennai Beach, Tambaram and Chengalpattu.

The work to bring Chennai - Arakkonam - Jolarpettai, and Chennai - Gudur sections has already been under way for the past year. With the Ministry of Railways’ announcement on Wednesday, all trains operating from Chennai will be brought under the protection system across three major sections. To further enhance telecommunication safety as part of Kavach, the railways has also approved installation of optical fibre cables along tracks in Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu section.

According to official sources, the Kavach system is planned to be implemented in 2,216 kilometres across Southern Railway routes, covering high-density and highly utilised networks, in a phased manner, with priority given to Vande Bharat routes. The project will be taken up along with the Jolarpettai-Erode section, for which `158.74 crore has been allocated, said an official release.

With 204 local services and 130 express trains running daily, the Chennai Beach - Tambaram - Chengalpattu section carries nearly 5 lakh passengers every day. The section has four lines from Chennai Egmore to Tambaram, with two dedicated slow lines for suburban trains and two for express services. However, beyond Tambaram, the section has only three lines. The Kavach system is expected to significantly enhance train safety in the Tambaram - Chengalpattu stretch, where trains operate in both directions on three lines.