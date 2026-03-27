CCTV clip of murder goes viral, parties slam Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAI: CCTV visuals of a 35-year-old man being murdered near Singaperumal Koil in Chengalpattu district in broad daylight on March 15 surfaced online on Thursday, triggering political reactions. The footage, which went viral, was also shared by K Annamalai, who alleged that law and order is deteriorating under the DMK government.

The victim, Chandran (35), a native of Chengalpattu and resident of Chettipuniyam, worked as a combine harvester driver. Police said he was consuming alcohol near the Chettipuniyam gate when a quarrel broke out with four men who arrived on two motorcycles.

As the argument escalated, the men attacked him and bludgeoned him with a stone, leaving him critically injured. Passersby alerted authorities and rushed him to Chengalpattu Government Hospital, where he later succumbed to injuries.

Police said suspects Ajith, Rajesh, Viji and Amulraj surrendered within days and were remanded. Preliminary inquiry indicated a drunken dispute between Chandran and Ajith triggered the fatal assault. Sources said police had already acted before the video surfaced online.

In his post, Annamalai termed the incident a sign of worsening law and order.