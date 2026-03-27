Election Commission flying squad confiscates Rs 77 crore worth gold ornaments in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Election Commission's flying squad has confiscated gold and silver jewellery valued at Rs 77.29 crore during a vehicle check in the city, police said on Friday.

The ECI flying squad, while conducting a vehicle check in Ashok Nagar, coming under the T Nagar Assembly constituency on the night of March 26, found about 381 kg of gold and silver jewellery being transported in a vehicle.

Upon questioning the driver, it was found that the vehicle that usually transported the ornaments could not make it as its tyre burst, and hence the jewellery was shifted to another vehicle and was being moved to the jewellers, the police official said.

However, the goods were seized as there were no proper documents, he added.