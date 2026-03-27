Final-year Anna University student lodges sexual harassment plaint against professor

CHENNAI: A final year engineering student of the Anna University has lodged a sexual harassment complaint with the police against a professor of the university. An FIR is yet to be registered.

In the complaint filed at the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner’s office at Vepery on Thursday, the student claimed the professor has been harassing her sexually for the past three years, when he started helping her with internship during her second-year of the course. Later he allegedly started contacting her frequently late at night, passing vulgar comments on her.

The student said even after blocking his number on social media and other platforms, he would call her friends and would persuade them to make her attend the call, the student said, adding the professor has been harassing other girl students as well.

While some of the students have informed the POSH committee at the college, they are apprehensive about approaching the police, she added. The girl has requested the police to conduct a “safe inquiry” so that the other students could come forward and share their ordeal.

TNIE accessed some of the evidence attached by the woman with her complaint in which it could be seen that the man tried to contact her multiple times within a short span of time even after she ignored his calls on WhatsApp and other platforms.