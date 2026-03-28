CMDA may miss its deadline for notifying third Master Plan

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) that is in the process of preparing the Third Master Plan (TMP) of Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) may miss the September deadline, as the planning authority is still trying to incorporate various studies it conducted over the last five years.

A CMDA official, privy to the development, clarified the present Second Master Plan was prepared with a horizon period of September 2026. “But, there is no expiry date for the master plan. The second master plan will continue to govern the developments until the Third Master Plan is notified,” he said.

The planning authority commenced the process to prepare the third master plan in December 2020, and conducted public consultations in December 2022. As per the norms, the CMDA ought to release the draft for public view and collect opinion and suggestions before notifying the final plan. But, the draft plan is yet to be completed. If completed and notified, the third master plan will have a horizon period till 2047.

The official explained the reason for the delay in finalising the plan is due to a slew of studies taken up for the process. “Results of most of the studies could not be incorporated with the third master plan, as they were found to be carried out redundantly,” he added.

The planning authority conducted over 15 studies including gender inclusive urban planning, income pattern, land use pattern, blue-green infrastructure, temporal growth and others.