CMDA may miss its deadline for notifying third Master Plan

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) that is in the process of preparing the Third Master Plan (TMP) of Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) may miss the September deadline, as the planning authority is still trying to incorporate various studies it conducted over the last five years.
A CMDA official, privy to the development, clarified the present Second Master Plan was prepared with a horizon period of September 2026. “But, there is no expiry date for the master plan. The second master plan will continue to govern the developments until the Third Master Plan is notified,” he said.
The planning authority commenced the process to prepare the third master plan in December 2020, and conducted public consultations in December 2022. As per the norms, the CMDA ought to release the draft for public view and collect opinion and suggestions before notifying the final plan. But, the draft plan is yet to be completed. If completed and notified, the third master plan will have a horizon period till 2047.
The official explained the reason for the delay in finalising the plan is due to a slew of studies taken up for the process. “Results of most of the studies could not be incorporated with the third master plan, as they were found to be carried out redundantly,” he added.
The planning authority conducted over 15 studies including gender inclusive urban planning, income pattern, land use pattern, blue-green infrastructure, temporal growth and others.
The planning authority has also shelved the preparation of George Town redevelopment plan, which was proposed to redevelop the neighbourhood which had, over time, developed in a haphazard manner with narrow streets. A public consultation meeting was held in this regard in November 2022.
“The redevelopment plan aimed to raze buildings in the area and construct new ones by adhering to building norms, with contributions of private firms and land owners,” an official said.
More than 99% of the buildings in George Town violate the building rules. Presently, 30% of more than 16,000 buildings in the area are less than 600 sqft and most of them require renovation. Only 1% of the area is open space.
George Town is about 4.21 sqkm but more than 2.71 lakh people live in the area (as per 2011 census). The population density in the area is 65,000 per sqkm, which is much higher than the city’s average of 26,000 per sqkm.
On the other hand, the planning authority has upgraded several bus stands, school buildings, libraries, commercial spaces and others across the city during the last five years, officials added.