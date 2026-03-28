TN volley team's national success glitters with girl power and grit

A sixteen-year-old from Salem, who has only been playing volleyball for three years, led by example and helped Tamil Nadu’s girls team win the 46th Sub-Junior National Volleyball Championship. The tournament was held at Polba, Hooghly, in West Bengal, between February 24 and March 1.
The 11th grader D Sowmiya’s happiness knew no bounds: “I am pleased and happy that our team won the gold in the Sub-Junior Nationals in volleyball. We practised hard for the tournament. We took one match at a time and then carried forward the momentum,” her words echo joy. She also credited her team’s coordination and determination for being able to win the top prize in style after coming back from a two-set deficit.
S Krishnamoorthi, the head coach of the Tamil Nadu team, lauded the girls for their dedication and hard work in winning the title. He also attributed the fitness of the players as one of the reasons for their success. “Absolutely brilliant show. I would say teamwork was the reason behind the team’s success. The semifinals against Rajasthan and the final against West Bengal were both very tough matches, but the reason for success was no injury to the players,” Krishnamoorthi noted. He also went on to laud the Tamil Nadu State Volleyball Association (TNSVA) for providing all the facilities for the players to shine across various tournaments.
He believes that the players’ strong mindset and endurance level, were their driving forces. “The players performed well and it augurs well for us in the future. All the 14 players have the potential to graduate to the senior level,” he asserted.
Speaking of her roots, Sowmiya, a student of Bharathiyar MHSS in Attur, said that she was coached by M Paramasivam at Salem, who she believes has been a big influence on both her game and her growth as a player. “I am part of the IIamchittukkal Volleyball Club, Umayalpuram. I practise at my school. I have been playing volleyball since I was in 9th standard.” She who plays in the position of ‘universal’ emphasised that the progress has been gradual yet steady, and mentions winning the CM trophy, BDG (Winners), ISF World School Championship held in China (5th), Sub junior National (Gold medal). The player who practices everyday for eight hours, also credits the TNSVA, SDVA, coach Krishnamoorthi for his relentless encouragement.
Above all, she believes her team helped her bag the Best Player of the tournament award. “Our team strength is that we have a good setter, attacker, and libero. So when you have such a good team, that is good at the basics, your game is bound to improve.”
With utmost clarity, she said, “My aim is to get an appointment in the Railways and represent the senior ational team.’’ adding that her role model is her coach Paramasivam.