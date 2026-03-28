TN volley team's national success glitters with girl power and grit

A sixteen-year-old from Salem, who has only been playing volleyball for three years, led by example and helped Tamil Nadu’s girls team win the 46th Sub-Junior National Volleyball Championship. The tournament was held at Polba, Hooghly, in West Bengal, between February 24 and March 1.

The 11th grader D Sowmiya’s happiness knew no bounds: “I am pleased and happy that our team won the gold in the Sub-Junior Nationals in volleyball. We practised hard for the tournament. We took one match at a time and then carried forward the momentum,” her words echo joy. She also credited her team’s coordination and determination for being able to win the top prize in style after coming back from a two-set deficit.

S Krishnamoorthi, the head coach of the Tamil Nadu team, lauded the girls for their dedication and hard work in winning the title. He also attributed the fitness of the players as one of the reasons for their success. “Absolutely brilliant show. I would say teamwork was the reason behind the team’s success. The semifinals against Rajasthan and the final against West Bengal were both very tough matches, but the reason for success was no injury to the players,” Krishnamoorthi noted. He also went on to laud the Tamil Nadu State Volleyball Association (TNSVA) for providing all the facilities for the players to shine across various tournaments.