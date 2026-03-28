Why heart disease in women is often missed

For many years, heart disease has been seen as a problem that mainly affects men. But the reality is very different. Cardiovascular disease is actually one of the leading causes of death among women worldwide. Yet, women’s heart symptoms are often overlooked, sometimes by patients themselves and sometimes even in medical settings.

One important reason is that heart disease does not always look the same in women as it does in men. Most people imagine a heart attack as sudden, severe chest pain spreading to the left arm. While this is a classic symptom, women often experience heart problems in a much less obvious way.

Instead of severe chest pain, women may notice symptoms such as unusual fatigue, breathlessness, nausea, dizziness, discomfort in the back or jaw, or a feeling similar to indigestion. Because these symptoms seem mild or unrelated to the heart, many women delay seeking medical attention. Unfortunately, that delay can sometimes be dangerous.