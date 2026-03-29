Couple dies as car rams into stationary govt bus in Chennai

CHENNAI: A. couple, on their way to a temple, died after their car crashed into a stationary MTC bus near Sevvapet in Tiruvallur on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Ravichandran (65), a retired employee of a private firm, and his wife Geetha (57), a homemaker - residents of Balaji Nagar in Veppampattu.

Their two grand daughters, aged one and 7, seated on the back, escaped the crash with minor injuries.

Preliminary inquiries suggest that Ravichandran could have suffered a heart attack while driving, and could have rammed into the car the MTC bus that was stationed at a bus stop to pick up passengers on the Sevvapet-Tiruvallur stretch. In the impact, Ravichandran died on the spot, while Geetha succumbed to her injuries at a Tiruvallur government hospital. No passenger on the bus was injured, the police said, adding the front portion of the bus got damaged in the accident.

The Sevvapet police have registered a case under Section 106 of the BNS and sent the bodies for postmortem.

MTC officials said the bus driver was not at fault, and they have lodged a complaint.

The couple is survived by a son, Karthick (39), who works in the IT sector, and a daughter settled in the US.