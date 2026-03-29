Facilities in place, but Metro stations not walker friendly

CHENNAI: A walkability assessment of Chennai Metro stations has brought to light persistent last-mile gaps with poor pedestrian infrastructure, limiting access despite well-designed facilities at stations.

The draft study by Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), ITDP India and Sensing Local, which evaluated 21 stations across the network’s green and blue lines using a 20-parameter Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) scorecard, found consistently weak performance on five critical indicators: continuity of footpaths, safety and accessibility of junctions, availability of public seating, universal accessibility in station surroundings, and exposure to high-traffic roads.

The shortcomings persist despite CUMTA data showing longstanding deficits in pedestrian infrastructure. Only about 16% of the city’s roads have footpaths, and a significant number of these is rendered unusable due to encroachments.

This runs counter to the city’s own policy framework. Chennai was among the early adopters of a Non-Motorised Transport policy in 2014, aimed at promoting walking and cycling through safer, more accessible streets. More than a decade later, implementation gaps remain stark.

The study states all stations are expected to have footpaths on both sides of main access roads with a minimum width of 1.8 metres. However, compliance remains uneven.