Facilities in place, but Metro stations not walker friendly

CHENNAI: A walkability assessment of Chennai Metro stations has brought to light persistent last-mile gaps with poor pedestrian infrastructure, limiting access despite well-designed facilities at stations.
The draft study by Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), ITDP India and Sensing Local, which evaluated 21 stations across the network’s green and blue lines using a 20-parameter Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) scorecard, found consistently weak performance on five critical indicators: continuity of footpaths, safety and accessibility of junctions, availability of public seating, universal accessibility in station surroundings, and exposure to high-traffic roads.
The shortcomings persist despite CUMTA data showing longstanding deficits in pedestrian infrastructure. Only about 16% of the city’s roads have footpaths, and a significant number of these is rendered unusable due to encroachments.
This runs counter to the city’s own policy framework. Chennai was among the early adopters of a Non-Motorised Transport policy in 2014, aimed at promoting walking and cycling through safer, more accessible streets. More than a decade later, implementation gaps remain stark.
The study states all stations are expected to have footpaths on both sides of main access roads with a minimum width of 1.8 metres. However, compliance remains uneven.
Ashok Nagar Metro station emerged as the top performer on footpath width during the study, while Wimco Nagar, Thiruvottriyur Theradi, Tollgate, Tondiarpet and Mannadi ranked among the lowest.
On continuity - requiring uninterrupted, level footpaths - Egmore scored highest, while Wimco Nagar, Thiruvottriyur Theradi and Mannadi lagged behind. Surface quality was strongest at Thousand Lights, LIC, Ashok Nagar and Egmore, but poor at Mannadi.
Obstruction-free paths (less than 10% blockage) were best at Thousand Lights, LIC, Wimco Nagar and Arignar Anna Alandur, while Mannadi again ranked lowest. For encroachment-free footpaths, Tollgate, Washermanpet, Egmore, Kilpauk, Pachaiyappa’s College, LIC and Alandur performed well, while Government Estate and High Court fared poorly.
Junction safety remains a major concern, with all stations scoring low. High Court and Washermanpet performed relatively better, while Mannadi ranked lowest. Adequate crossing frequency - every 250-300 metres - was observed at High Court, LIC, Egmore and Guindy, but weak at Kilpauk and St Thomas Mount.
Wayfinding is another gap. While Guindy, Koyambedu, Government Estate, Tollgate and Wimco Nagar scored better, most stations lacked clear signage.
The report also flags the need to extend barrier - free design principles beyond station interiors. While accessibility features are well implemented inside stations, they are often absent in surrounding areas and at feeder points such as bus stops, suburban rail links, and informal drop-off zones.
Better integration of feeder systems is another priority. This includes clearer, multilingual signage, designated pick-up and drop-off areas, and organised intermediate public transport (IPT) stands to ensure smoother intermodal transfers.
What’s lacking
Last-mile connectivity
Continuous footpaths: Uninterrupted, level walking networks on all priority roads
Safer junctions: Crossings, refuge islands, signals, lighting & ramps at key intersections
Barrier-free access: Extend accessibility beyond stations to bus stops, MRTS & drop-offs
Better feeder integration: Seamless links with buses & IPT; organised pick-up/drop zones
Clear wayfinding: Visible, multi-lingual signage across stations and access routes
User comfort: Shaded seating within stations and along surrounding footpaths