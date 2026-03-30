10-year-old boy riding pillion crushed to death by truck in Chennai; dad injured

CHENNAI: A 10-year-old boy was crushed to death in a road accident in Pallikaranai on Sunday morning after a water tanker ran over the motorcycle he was riding pillion with his father. The boy was on his way to participate in a chess tournament. The father is undergoing treatment for his injuries.

The deceased was identified as Ram (10), son of Subramani (39), an IT employee, and Subramani, a college professor. Police said the boy was their only child and resided at Vengaivasal in Medavakkam.

According to the Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation Wing officials, the incident occurred around 8.30 am on the Velachery Main Road near a temple. Both of them were wearing helmets. Police sources said a water tanker supplying water to residential apartments was trailing their motorcycle. To avoid colliding with another bike coming from the opposite direction, Subramani swerved and suddenly hit the brakes. This resulted in the tanker colliding with the bike.

In the impact, Subramani was thrown off the bike, while Ram came under the wheels of the truck and died on the spot. Passersby alerted the police and called for an ambulance. Ram’s body was later sent to the Tambaram Government Hospital for postmortem and handed over to the family.

Police said the biker who came from the opposite direction was not injured. The water tanker has been seized, and a case has been registered under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is under way to ascertain whether the tanker driver or the biker was responsible for the accident, sources added.