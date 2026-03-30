Artist Ramalingam Muthukrishnan's silhouettes of feminine expression

Lalit Kala Akademi is one of the finest and active art and cultural hubs in the city. With exhibits happening round-the-clock, the walls of the venue have heard the voices of artists across generations over the last couple decades. But last week, there was a deliberate silence that filled the first-floor hall of the Akademi. It was in this serenity that Ramalingam Muthukrishnan’s latest exhibition came to life.

The show was inaugurated by Trotsky Marudhu, chairman, MGR Government Film and Television Training Institute — and also the artist’s college senior — in the presence of Ramalingam’s long-time classmates-turned-friends, family, artists, and students.

The Chennai-based painter and printmaker has spent over four decades building a deeply personal visual language that symbolically expresses his feelings and imagination. For him, painting becomes an intimate language that holds what cannot be spoken, as he has been deaf since birth and was later diagnosed with Usher Syndrome, resulting in tunnel vision and night blindness. “Art is born within me from restlessness — an inner turbulence shaped by disturbance, distance, and an unceasing need for communication,” he writes in his statement.