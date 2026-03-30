Kamatchi Raman, Raman Kumar document the rise of the Samsung union

1It began with ordinary people reaching the end of their patience. Workers at Samsung’s manufacturing plant in Sriperumbudur — a facility generating a third of the company’s entire Indian revenue, roughly Rs 3,000 crore a year — had spent years absorbing humiliation and inequity in silence. In 2024, they stopped being silent. What followed was 37 days of industrial action that shook one of the world’s most powerful corporations, and exposed the gap between Tamil Nadu’s investment-friendly rhetoric and the reality of life on its factory floors.

That story is now the subject of ‘37 Days: The Rise of the Samsung Union’, a documentary produced by Kamatchi Raman and Raman Kumar. Released last month, after 11 months of research and up to 15 hours of shooting, the film has made the story of organising a union accessible to the public.

The Sriperumbudur plant began operations in 2007. Today, it employs close to three thousand workers producing air conditioners, televisions, washing machines, and refrigerators. The South Korean company operates in 78 countries on a consistent model — manufacture in nations where labour protection is weak to produce goods at a fraction of the cost they would incur at home. The documentary simply puts this data point this way: the goods produced here costs nine times less than it will in South Korea.