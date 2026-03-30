Petals of Permanence: Preserving the temporary blooms before they wilt

“Flowers are not supposed to last,” said Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht, an American floral designer on The Drew Barrymore Show. “Their job is to help us to stay in the present. They grow, they blossom, they thrive, and then they’re gone.” But what if that fleeting moment could be gently interrupted? What if flowers, once destined to wilt, could be preserved to outlive the moment they were meant for, and stay with us as tangible memories of love, loss, and everything in between?

A growing number of artists are doing just that — transforming perishable petals into permanent keepsakes through resin art. What was once seen as a tiresome and time-consuming hobby, has steadily evolved into a trend, driven by a generation that chooses to freeze their memory and emotion through personalisation.