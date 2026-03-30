Petals of Permanence: Preserving the temporary blooms before they wilt

“Flowers are not supposed to last,” said Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht, an American floral designer on The Drew Barrymore Show. “Their job is to help us to stay in the present. They grow, they blossom, they thrive, and then they’re gone.” But what if that fleeting moment could be gently interrupted? What if flowers, once destined to wilt, could be preserved to outlive the moment they were meant for, and stay with us as tangible memories of love, loss, and everything in between?
A growing number of artists are doing just that — transforming perishable petals into permanent keepsakes through resin art. What was once seen as a tiresome and time-consuming hobby, has steadily evolved into a trend, driven by a generation that chooses to freeze their memory and emotion through personalisation.
“Everyone loves flowers given by their loved ones, because they carry emotions, memories, and special moments. But the sad part is that they don’t last forever. That thought made me wonder — what if we could preserve them permanently?” says Soniya S (@tinkistry.in). She specialises in keepsakes such as keychains and wall decor, as well as jewellery like rings, bracelets, and bangles.
A similar sentiment echoes in the work of artist Divya (@ideal_preserve), who stumbled upon resin art through social media. Her turning point came close to home. “I first tried preserving flowers from my brother’s wedding, but without knowing the process, it didn’t turn out well. Later, I learned and improved… My family appreciated it and motivated me to turn it into a business,” she recalls. Her first client, a stranger from Hyderabad, trusted her with a wedding garland, an act that, she says, gave her “the confidence to take this seriously and continue growing it as a business.”
Sabari Girija (@saba_art_house) from Coimbatore, who has been in the industry since 2018, offers a wide range of products that includes resin-preserved flower frames, trays, name boards, wedding keepsakes, etc.
At its core, flower preservation with resin is as delicate as its central figure. Artists begin by drying flowers thoroughly, often using silica gel to remove moisture while retaining colour and structure. The flowers are then arranged and encased in layers of resin, each layer cured carefully to avoid bubbles or imperfections. The final product is sanded and polished to achieve a clear, glass-like finish. Despite the systemic process, challenges remain. “Mixing the resin and hardener in the right ratio is very important, and at the same time, flowers need to be perfectly dried,” says Divya.
Certain flowers pose greater difficulty. “Especially white flowers, they can easily turn yellow or lose their original shade if not dried properly,” she adds. Concurring, Sabari concurs, “Certain flowers with high moisture content, like jasmine and lotus, can be more challenging to preserve.” Citing examples, she adds, jasmine often changes from white to a mild beige shade while lotus may turn slightly purplish.
Beyond the technique lies what truly defines the craft: emotion. For these artists, the work is less about design and more about safeguarding memories. “I don’t see it as just a product. To me, every piece carries a memory behind it; it’s a memory they trust me with,” says Divya. For Soniya, who shares a similar thought, the emotional weight comes with the customer’s thoughtfulness, “I especially find it touching when men choose to preserve flowers for their loved ones, that gesture itself feels incredibly sweet and meaningful,” she says.
Sabari, whose clientele spans continents and age groups, speaks of the deeper connections formed through this process. “Many clients share their stories even before placing an order, just wanting someone to listen and understand their memories. Seeing their reactions — sometimes even tears of happiness — makes it all worthwhile,” she says.
Social media has played a pivotal role in amplifying this movement. From wedding garlands to bouquets, more people are choosing to preserve flowers rather than discarding them. “Younger customers… love the idea of turning temporary moments into permanent [ones] that they can cherish forever,” notes Soniya.
Wearing memories
While resin freezes a moment in time, a quieter, more organic alternative is gaining traction — eco-printing. This technique uses real flowers to imprint their natural pigments onto fabric, creating wearable fabrics.
“For me, resin preserves memories, but eco-printing lets you carry those memories,” says Sabari. Unlike resin, which seals flowers in a chemical medium, eco-printing is entirely natural and process-driven. Flowers are arranged on fabric, naturally dyed, and transformed into garments such as sarees, kurtis, or even everyday wear.
The appeal lies in its intimacy and usability. “Clients especially appreciate the idea of making their memories wearable. Many of them say it feels more personal than traditional preservation because they can actually use it in their daily life. The fact that it’s eco-friendly and naturally made also makes them value it even more,” she explains. What began as clothing, has now expanded into décor, with eco-printed fabrics framed as contemporary art.
The rise of ‘just because’ bouquets and the growing habit of buying flowers for oneself signal a shift towards small, everyday celebrations of joy and self-expression. In this context, preservation becomes an extension of that sentiment by allowing even the most ordinary bloom to hold extraordinary meaning, long after their moment has passed.