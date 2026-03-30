The weight of perfection

Weight loss has been the mantra for most Indian women for more than a decade now. The obsession creeped in ever so gently, unannounced, and quiet. A closer look at our movies is proof enough. In the 50’s and 60’s, our heroines were never thin. The focus seemed to be more on the face and her acting skills. Every decade witnessed a shift and by the 90’s, sculpted bodies slowly became the norm. Fat became strictly a topic for the comedy interludes.

As advertisements and movie stars constantly project the ideal slim image, women who lead normal existences with all its ensuing responsibilities, are left chasing this unattainable body for most part of their lives. The chiselled physique is attainable for perhaps a small fraction of the population, while 70% of the women in our nation were never meant to get there. Slender as a beauty standard is relatively new and art history is testimony to the fact.