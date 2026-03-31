Fans revisit Hannah Montana, the show, on its 20th anniversary

The plot wasn’t new for many of us. In Thillu Mullu, a moustache created two identities. It was playful and knowingly absurd. Yet when Hannah Montana did it, we leaned in. A blonde wig and bangs turned an ordinary schoolgirl into a global pop star. We knew it was not plausible. Still, we chose to believe and the double life became a safe dream that felt reachable.

For many of us, then school-going kids from the Global South, it suggested that fame could exist alongside everyday life. It also opened a window to the western culture as it carried American teen life into Indian homes. Fashion, slang, and sound travelled with it. Phrases like “say what?” and “sweet niblets” slipped into casual speech. Music too, anchored this exchange. Songs like ‘The Best of Both Worlds’ blended pop with narrative and they made the dual identity feel coherent. Hannah Montana merchandise and imagery too slipped into our pencil boxes and school bags.

Now, two decades on, Miley Cyrus returns to that image with ease. The blonde hair, the bangs, the memory of a role that shaped a generation. Her early fans are now working in corporate and creative fields, or are busy with their personal lives. They no longer believe in becoming a secret popstar. Yet the nostalgia remains because the show followed by the movie stand as a shared archive of desire. It reminds them of a time when possibilities felt endless. So, they share a piece of their child/teenhood.