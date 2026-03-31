Four-month-old girl dies at GH in Chennai; parents allege medical negligence

CHENNAI: A four-month-old girl died at the Omandurar Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Triplicane on Monday, following which her parents staged a protest alleging medical negligence.

The child, daughter of Arunkumar, a daily-wage labourer from Perumbakkam Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Board tenements, was admitted after she developed severe cold-related complications.

Police said the baby’s condition suddenly worsened after she was given an injection as part of the treatment and she died shortly later.

The parents alleged a wrong injection was administered on the infant. They demanded action against the doctors and the nurses. The Triplicane police assured action if any negligence is found, following which the relatives withdrew the protest.

Kin say girl was given ‘wrong injection’

The parents of the girl alleged that a wrong injection was administered on the infant. The child was admitted to the hospital after she developed severe cold-related complications