Interior: Beat the heat, aesthetically

Summers in the city see us reaching out to a lot of things: mangoes, ice creams, and air conditioners (AC). The latter is more a necessity now and it does not end with just making the purchase. ACs are large, bulky and, most times, an eye sore if not integrated with the space well. In modern homes, each corner is thoughtfully curated — from wall finishes and lighting to furniture and décor. Hence, air conditioner is no longer just a functional appliance in the background; it’s a visible part of the design. If not planned and chosen efficiently, a bulky unit, poor placement, and exposed wiring can ruin the most aesthetically-designed interiors.

The key element here is approaching the decision holistically considering not just cooling performance but how the unit will look, feel and function in your space. It’s integrating the unit to create comfort and aesthetics seamlessly without one taking the centre stage. Here is how you can achieve these following these simple guidelines:

Space before the product

The first step is to understand your room size, ceiling height, how much sunlight the space gets. All these would influence the capacity of the AC to be bought. A compact bedroom will require a different tonnage than a large living room. Choosing the right capacity will avoid bulky units and insufficient cooling; both of which disrupt design and comfort. If your AC is well suited to your space, it organically integrates better.