Nine independents among 41 candidates submit nomination papers in Chennai

CHENNAI: Forty-one candidates, including nine independents, have filed their nomination papers across 16 Assembly constituencies in the district for the upcoming election on Monday.

Few prominent candidates, including MK Stalin and Ma Subramanian from DMK, filed their papers at Kolathur and Saidapet respectively. From the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), candidates including its chief Vijay (C Joseph Vijay), Aadhav Arjuna, and N Anand submitted their nominations at Perambur, Villivakkam, and T Nagar respectively. Meanwhile, one AIADMK candidate MK Ashok filed his nomination at Velachery constituency.

As per the affidavit submitted by Aadhav Arjuna during his nomination in the Villivakkam constituency, he has movable assets worth Rs 342.17 crore, including Rs 162.14 crore attributed as belonging to his wife, Daisy Aadhav Arjuna. The couple also owns gold weighing 489.57 sovereigns valued at Rs 5.30 crore, along with silver articles worth Rs 60.27 lakh and 728.472 Total Solitaire (TS) of diamonds valued at Rs 6.16 crore, both under Daisy’s name.

Aadhav’s annual income for the year 2024-25 is shown as Rs 11.10 crore. Their immovable assets are declared at Rs 100.72 crore, of which Rs 83.22 crore is in Daisy’s name. While his wife has liabilities of Rs 26.26 crore, Aadhav has liabilities of Rs 1.88 crore under dispute as government dues.