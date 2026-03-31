Nine independents among 41 candidates submit nomination papers in Chennai

CHENNAI: Forty-one candidates, including nine independents, have filed their nomination papers across 16 Assembly constituencies in the district for the upcoming election on Monday.
Few prominent candidates, including MK Stalin and Ma Subramanian from DMK, filed their papers at Kolathur and Saidapet respectively. From the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), candidates including its chief Vijay (C Joseph Vijay), Aadhav Arjuna, and N Anand submitted their nominations at Perambur, Villivakkam, and T Nagar respectively. Meanwhile, one AIADMK candidate MK Ashok filed his nomination at Velachery constituency.
As per the affidavit submitted by Aadhav Arjuna during his nomination in the Villivakkam constituency, he has movable assets worth Rs 342.17 crore, including Rs 162.14 crore attributed as belonging to his wife, Daisy Aadhav Arjuna. The couple also owns gold weighing 489.57 sovereigns valued at Rs 5.30 crore, along with silver articles worth Rs 60.27 lakh and 728.472 Total Solitaire (TS) of diamonds valued at Rs 6.16 crore, both under Daisy’s name.
Aadhav’s annual income for the year 2024-25 is shown as Rs 11.10 crore. Their immovable assets are declared at Rs 100.72 crore, of which Rs 83.22 crore is in Daisy’s name. While his wife has liabilities of Rs 26.26 crore, Aadhav has liabilities of Rs 1.88 crore under dispute as government dues.
Minister Ma Subramanian, who also served as mayor between 2006 and 2011, declared movable assets worth Rs 91.52 lakh, including Rs 29.55 lakh under his wife S Kanchana’s name. Their total annual income for the financial year 2024-25 has been shown as Rs 14.27 lakh including Rs 5.38 lakh in his name. While Ma Subramanian said he has no immovable asset, Kanchana has immovable assets worth Rs 45 lakh. They together own a total of 30.87 sovereigns of gold worth Rs 26.87 lakh.
In addition, N Anand, general secretary of TVK, who filed his nomination at T Nagar assembly constituency has declared his annual income for the financial year 2024-25 as Rs 7.25 lakh, while his wife Arlinluma’s annual income is reported to be Rs 7.5 lakh.
The couple’s total movable assets are valued at Rs 3.66 crore, of which Rs 2.04 crore is in Anand’s name and Rs 1.61 crore is in his wife’s name. They also own 166 sovereigns of gold worth Rs 1.70 crore. In addition, Anand has declared immovable assets valued at Rs 3.81 crore. He and his wife have liabilities of Rs 3.58 crore.
Twelve candidates of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) also filed their nomination papers at various constituencies in Chennai on Monday.
‘DMK manifesto ignores MSMEs’
Chennai: The Association of Indian Entrepreneurs on Monday expressed disappointment over the DMK’s election manifesto, stating it fails to address the pressing concerns of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and the manufacturing sector in the state.
In a statement, national president of the association, KE Raghunathan, pointed out the manifesto lacks concrete measures to reduce operational costs such as electricity tariffs, interest burden and taxes.
Raghunathan further flagged the absence of actionable solutions to long-standing issues, including working capital constraints, difficulty in accessing credit, and delayed payments.
He also noted challenges such as rising raw material costs, export pressures and logistics disruptions have not been addressed. The statement criticised the lack of focus on emerging entrepreneurs, particularly those in the gig economy and micro-enterprise segments. The association also urged the introduction of MSME-specific incentive schemes.