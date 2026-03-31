The science behind healthy plants

Plants appear simple on the surface. They sit quietly in soil, growing slowly while responding to light and water. Yet, there lies a complex biological system that has evolved for millions of years. Understanding this science is the key to keeping plants healthy in homes, landscapes, restaurants, hotels, and urban environments.

The role of sunlight

Sunlight is the primary driver of plant growth. However, not all plants require the same intensity of light.

Plants such as Bougainvillea, Hibiscus, and Plumeria (Champa) require strong sunlight and typically perform best with at least 5-6 hours of direct sun daily. These species thrive in warm tropical climates across India including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.