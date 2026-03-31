Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances, husband held in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her house in MKB Nagar on Sunday. The MKB Nagar police have detained her husband for inquiry.

The deceased has been identified as Suganya, wife of Karthik (34), an employee of a private electrical firm.

The couple has a seven-year-old daughter. Sources said the couple had frequent quarrels, allegedly over the man’s drinking habits. According to police, a dispute broke out between the two on Sunday after Karthik returned home drunk.

During the altercation, Suganya allegedly locked herself inside a room. When she did not come out for a long time, Karthik broke open the door and found her unresponsive.

She was rushed to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in an autorickshaw, where the doctors declared her brought dead. The body was sent for postmortem and later handed over to the family.

The police have registered a case under Section 174 of the BNS, based on a complaint filed by the woman’s mother. Sources said Karthik has been detained, and further investigation is on to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding her death.

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