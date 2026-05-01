Pournami adds to tailbacks on GST road

CHENNAI: The traffic congestion on GST Road stretch between Vandalur and Guduvanchery went from bad to worse on Thursday when thousands of vehicles, including both government and private buses from the Kilambakkam bus terminus heading to Tiruvannamalai for Chithra Pournami, thronged the highway.

A section of regular commuters and residents said the persistent vehicle congestion is not solely the result of poor urban planning and inadequate responses from the NHAI and the state government.

On the stretch from Vandalur to Perungalathur, the vehicles took nearly an hour to cover just 5 kilometres due to the bumper-to-bumper traffic.

With a large number of special buses and private vehicles heading towards Chengalpattu, the traffic came to a standstill from 1 pm onwards on Thursday. Adding to the congestion is the May 1 holiday on Friday.

A spot visit by TNIE revealed multiple factors triggered the gridlock, primarily the merging of traffic from the Outer Ring Road and the Vandalur flyover near the bus terminus.

Vehicles coming from the Outer Ring Road on to the service road had to merge into the main carriageway of GST Road in front of the Kilambakkam bus terminus.