Pournami adds to tailbacks on GST road

CHENNAI: The traffic congestion on GST Road stretch between Vandalur and Guduvanchery went from bad to worse on Thursday when thousands of vehicles, including both government and private buses from the Kilambakkam bus terminus heading to Tiruvannamalai for Chithra Pournami, thronged the highway.
A section of regular commuters and residents said the persistent vehicle congestion is not solely the result of poor urban planning and inadequate responses from the NHAI and the state government.
On the stretch from Vandalur to Perungalathur, the vehicles took nearly an hour to cover just 5 kilometres due to the bumper-to-bumper traffic.
With a large number of special buses and private vehicles heading towards Chengalpattu, the traffic came to a standstill from 1 pm onwards on Thursday. Adding to the congestion is the May 1 holiday on Friday.
A spot visit by TNIE revealed multiple factors triggered the gridlock, primarily the merging of traffic from the Outer Ring Road and the Vandalur flyover near the bus terminus.
Vehicles coming from the Outer Ring Road on to the service road had to merge into the main carriageway of GST Road in front of the Kilambakkam bus terminus.
At the same time, TNSTC, MTC, and private omni buses descending the Vandalur flyover slowed down to turn left to KCBT, creating a major bottleneck. Additionally, vehicles heading to KCBT from the Chengalpattu had to make a U-turn beneath the Vandalur flyover and join the service road at an already congested choke point, further intensifying the traffic snarl.
Compounding the issue, MTC buses exiting KCBT were required to take a U-turn to access the road overbridge (ROB) and proceed toward Otteri and Urapakkam, leading to a tailback extending to the Vandalur flyover. Moreover, buses stopping in front of the KCBT on the opposite side of GST Road slowed traffic moving from Guduvanchery toward Vandalur, adding to the pile-up.
S Ravanan, a resident of Vandalur, said, “Either the descending ramp from the Outer Ring Road toward Vandalur should be extended beyond Guduvanchery, or KCBT should be relocated. If neither is possible, an elevated corridor from KCBT to S P Koil should be expedited.”
Vishnu Durai, a resident of Tiruvannamalai, added, “Buses traveling from Chennai to Tiruvannamalai should be diverted via Kancheepuram or Arcot on Pournami days until the elevated corridor at KCBT is constructed.”
Officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said the tendering process for the construction of the 17.5-km elevated corridor will begin shortly.
Reasons for GST congestion
Merging of traffic from the Outer Ring Road and the Vandalur flyover near the bus terminus
Vehicles from the ORR had to merge into the main carriageway of GST Road in front of the KCBT
Simultaneously, buses descending the Vandalur flyover take a left turn to enter the KCBT, creating a major bottleneck
Vehicles heading to the KCBT from the Chengalpattu side must take a U-turn beneath the Vandalur flyover
MTC buses exiting the KCBT are required to take a U-turn to access the ROB and proceed towards Urapakkam
Buses halting in front of the KCBT on the opposite side of GST Road slow down traffic moving from Guduvanchery towards Vandalur
Solutions Proposed by motorists
Extension of the descending arm of the ORR up to Guduvanchery
Relocation of the KCBT
Construction of the proposed 17.4 km elevated corridor from KCBT to Mahindra City
Volume
Around 1.5 lakh vehicles per day