Retd govt staff held for sexually harassing class 7 girl in TN

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old retired employee of the Census department has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 12-year-old class 7 girl, undergoing training at a dance school run by his wife.
The Kotturpuram All Women police said the girl from Nandambakkam, along with her younger sister, have been undergoing dance training at the private centre in Kotturpuram since eight months.
According to police sources, the incident occurred on Thursday when the victim was attending her regular session; her younger sister had not accompanied her that day. The suspect allegedly took the girl to a secluded spot on the premises and sexually harassed her.
The victim informed her parents about the ordeal. Although they initially hesitated, the police said, they subsequently lodged a formal complaint at the Kotturpuram All Women Police Station. Based on the complaint, women police personnel conducted an inquiry with the victim and registered a case under relevant sections of the Pocso Act.
According to the police, the dance classes have been held at a private apartment for nearly 40 years. Around 40 students are currently enrolled in the classes. The police are inquiring if any of the other students have faced similar experiences at the centre.
“So far, it looks like such an incident has happened here for the first time,” a source said.
The suspect was arrested and subjected to interrogation. Following the probe, he was produced before a magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody.