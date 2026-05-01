Retd govt staff held for sexually harassing class 7 girl in TN

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old retired employee of the Census department has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 12-year-old class 7 girl, undergoing training at a dance school run by his wife.

The Kotturpuram All Women police said the girl from Nandambakkam, along with her younger sister, have been undergoing dance training at the private centre in Kotturpuram since eight months.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on Thursday when the victim was attending her regular session; her younger sister had not accompanied her that day. The suspect allegedly took the girl to a secluded spot on the premises and sexually harassed her.