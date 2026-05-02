60-year-old man, grandson drown in lake in Pallikaranai

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old man and his 15-year-old grandson drowned in Narayanapuram lake near Pallikaranai on Friday morning.

The deceased have been identified as R Perumal, a resident of Chengalani Amman Koil Street, and E Bharath. Perumal went to the lake around 9 am with his grandsons: Bharath, his son’s son, and S Dinesh (14), his daughter’s son.

Sources said while the trio was in the water, Bharath, who did not know swimming, ventured into a deeper portion, prompting Perumal to attempt a rescue in vain.

Dinesh, who witnessed the incident, raised an alarm. The passersby alerted the Fire and Rescue Services and police. The recovered Perumal’s body initially. Bharath’s body was recovered after an hour-long search operation.

Both bodies were sent to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem. Dinesh is stable, sources said. The Pallikaranai police have registered a case and further inquiry is under way.