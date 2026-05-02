Activists allege medical negligence, cruelty towards stray dogs at ABC centres in Tambaram, Avadi

CHENNAI: Animal rights activists have levelled allegations of gross medical negligence and cruelty towards stray dogs at four animal birth control (ABC) centres in Tambaram and Avadi, claiming several dogs have died after birth control surgeries and that operations are being performed on already sterilised dogs to inflate surgery counts.

The allegations have been levelled against centres at Bharathipuram, Anakaputhur and Gundumedu in Tambaram, and Konnambedu in Avadi, run by an NGO contracted by the respective corporations. The activists alleged the NGO has not obtained the mandatory project recognition certificate from the Animal Welfare Board of India as required under the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023.

The activists claimed lack of transparency and absence of record at the centres. They also said local monitoring committee has not been formed, and the public is not informed about where dogs are picked up from, as mandated under the rules.

E Martina, an activist, said, “There is no weighing machine at the Konnambedu centre. We checked the entire premises.

When asked, Dr Sneha, working at the centre, said they would administer (the appropriate dose of) anaesthesia only after seeing the dog. If the anesthesia is given in excess, the dog may die and if it is given in lesser quantity than required, the dog may experience pain during surgery.”