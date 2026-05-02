Chennai Metro Water to survey underground lines before starting Ring Main System work

CHENNAI: Even as the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) is in the process of finalising the contractors to carry out Ring Main System (RMS) to ensure uniform water supply across the city, the water manager has proposed to conduct ground penetrating radar (GPR) surveys to identify underground utilities so as to prevent damages.

According to a report submitted to the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the funding agency for the project, a few weeks ago, the Metro Water proposed GPR surveys as pre-construction planning to identify underground facilities of Metro Rail, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), telecom agencies, and Metro Water itself. Based on the survey results, detailed utility relocation plans will be prepared.

“Underground water lines, sewers, storm water drains, gas lines, optical fiber cable networks, and power cables are positioned close to the proposed trench line. Incorrect utility mapping or uncontrolled excavation may rupture or cut these lines, causing water supply interruption, sewage overflow, stormwater blockage, gas leak hazards, communication outage, or electrical faults,” the report said.

Since several stretches of the alignment fall within chronically waterlogged or historically flood-prone areas such as Velachery, Madipakkam, Sholinganallur, and Saidapet, where shallow groundwater, reduced surface gradients, and dependence on storm-drain networks would increase construction sensitivity, the Metro Water proposes localised hydrology and drainage assessment.