Physio recommended moves for menstrual pain relief

Women often experience period pain or dysmenorrhea leading to not just inconvenience but a discomfort that interrupts work, sleep, and daily activities. Some common symptoms during their menstrual cycle include, abdominal cramps, fatigue, headaches, and mood swings. Mostly they are managed with various self-treatment methods, including using heating pads, resting in a quiet place, and taking medication as prescribed by the doctor. These measures can act as temporary relief, but physiotherapy offers far superior long-term solutions to immediate relief methods.

Why is period pain more severe?

The reason for women experiencing severe pain during periods can often be attributed to higher levels of prostaglandins — the chemicals that trigger intense uterine contractions, reduce blood flow to the uterus, and increase pain sensitivity. Though intense, the normal pain isn’t caused by any underlying disease. In this case, pain is a sign of a functioning cycle, but it shouldn’t be debilitating. When the pain is getting worse over time and lasts a longer period, it is an indication of conditions like endometriosis or fibroids.

Beyond temporary relief

While addressing instantly could mask the pain and provide temporary relief to a certain extent, by following recommended physiotherapy activities, the underlying causes, like pelvic floor tension and poor circulation can be effectively eliminated to provide prolonged results. Moreover, by engaging in targeted exercises and self-reliance techniques, period pain can be effectively managed over time and reduce dependence on home care fixes or medication during each menstrual cycle.