Where dice meets democracy

What do you recall when you think of playing a board game? Rolling a dice, moving your coin up ladders while avoiding snakes, or trying to buy cities in a game of business. But what if, this time, that same roll of the dice helped you engage with, and learn something more meaningful?

Tapping into this idea is Samvidhan: We, the people, a board game developed by Chennai-based startup Chittam, which reimagines the Indian Constitution as an interactive, group-play experience for children and families. Developed in collaboration with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts under the Ministry of Culture, the game combines research, design, and storytelling to help engage easier with civic learning.

At its core, the idea goes beyond simply teaching facts. “Most children learn the Constitution as information, not as experience,” says Charanya Kumar, founder of Chittam. “They may remember articles for an exam, but they don’t internalise what justice, rights, or duties mean in real life.”