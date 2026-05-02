Where dice meets democracy

What do you recall when you think of playing a board game? Rolling a dice, moving your coin up ladders while avoiding snakes, or trying to buy cities in a game of business. But what if, this time, that same roll of the dice helped you engage with, and learn something more meaningful?
Tapping into this idea is Samvidhan: We, the people, a board game developed by Chennai-based startup Chittam, which reimagines the Indian Constitution as an interactive, group-play experience for children and families. Developed in collaboration with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts under the Ministry of Culture, the game combines research, design, and storytelling to help engage easier with civic learning.
At its core, the idea goes beyond simply teaching facts. “Most children learn the Constitution as information, not as experience,” says Charanya Kumar, founder of Chittam. “They may remember articles for an exam, but they don’t internalise what justice, rights, or duties mean in real life.”
A board game allows for something that textbooks and screens often cannot. “A board game brings people together in the same physical space. It encourages discussions, disagreements, and collaborations. These are essential for child development, and they cannot be replicated fully on a screen,” explains Charanya.
Samvidhan is a question-driven board game where players move across a board inspired by the new Parliament building, progressing through 75 steps that mark 75 years of the Constitution. The design also subtly reflects its architecture and symbolism, adding another layer to the experience. Players pick from over 260 cards with questions like ‘Who appoints the Prime Minister of India’, ‘How many houses does the Indian Parliament have?’ etc., and answer them correctly to advance further. The game is divided into three levels of increasing difficulty, allowing it to grow with the player while remaining aligned with the CBSE curriculum for classes 6 to 10.
What sets the gameplay apart is how interactive it is. Special “power tiles” add an element of challenge, from bonus moves to questioning other players, while certain points on the board get players to pause and think about constitutional ideas. The aim is simple: reach the centre and win the “Constitution Champion Badge”. But along the way, the game nudges players to think and engage with ideas that go beyond just playing.
Beyond the gameplay, the impact is already beginning to show in how children engage with the subject. Charanya notes that students are not just playing, but also beginning to question and connect ideas to real-life situations.
From discussing fairness in classrooms to debating rules at home, the game is encouraging a level of curiosity. “I hope they walk away with a sense of ownership. That the Constitution is not a distant legal document, but something that lives through their everyday choices. When a child starts asking, ‘Is this fair?’ or ‘What is my responsibility here?’ that is when learning has truly happened,” says Charanya. “Facts fade, but values stay.”
What begins as a simple board game may well become a starting point for deeper conversations. Because sometimes, learning really does begin with a roll of the dice.
Priced at Rs 2,450, the game is available on www.chittam.in