Chennai court sentences man to life for bludgeoning grandmother to death

CHENNAI: A local court in Chennai has sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his grandmother by assaulting her with a hammer following a tiff over taking back her jewels which he had pledged for meeting his financial requirements.

NS Srivathsan, the eighteenth additional sessions judge, pronounced the orders recently convicting R Satheesh of Gandhi Nagar, Redhills near Chennai for the murder under section 302 of IPC and sentenced him to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 2000. If he fails to pay the fine, he shall undergo simple imprisonment for six months. The judge also imposed six months rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 500 for wrongful confinement under section 342 of IPC. The sentences will run concurrently.

According to the prosecution, the convict visited his grandmother Visalatchi at Korukkupet in Chennai on September 20, 2022 and picked up a quarrel with her. Suddenly, he hit her head with a hammer and cut her neck with a blade, inflicting grievous injuries. The neighbours rushed her to Stanley Government Medical College Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The RK Nagar police registered the case under sections 342 and 302 of IPC and filed the charge sheet after conducting investigations.

The judge noted the man had attacked the woman and caused multiple injuries with ‘clear intention’ to kill her and also with knowledge that his act is likely to cause her death.