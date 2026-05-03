Over 90 lakh passengers availed Chennai metro train services in April

CHENNAI: A total of 90.18 lakh passengers availed metro rail services in Chennai in April. Chennai Metro Rail Limited said April 2 recorded the highest single-day ridership of 3.66 lakh passengers, reflecting peak usage within an otherwise stable monthly trend.

The National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), or Singara Chennai Card, remained the dominant mode of travel, accounting for 45.18 lakh passengers during the month. Paper-based single-journey QR tickets followed at 17.84 lakh, indicating conventional ticketing still retains a sizeable share despite the push towards digital options.

Ticketing through platforms such as Paytm, PhonePe, ONDC and WhatsApp, along with the operator’s mobile app, together contributed over 20 lakh passengers.

ONDC alone accounted for 11.48 lakh users, underscoring the growing traction of inter-operable digital networks in urban mobility, a release said.