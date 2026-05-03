Three members of a Chennai family die after container truck rams into bike

CHENNAI: A couple and their seven-year-old son were killed on the spot after a container lorry rammed their motorcycle and ran over them near Madhavaram Roundana, close to Madhavaram bus terminus, on Friday night.

The deceased have been identified as R Karthikeyan (40), a driver from Ambattur; his wife K Premalatha (43), a person with disabilities; and their son K Inba Selvan (7), a class III student.

The police said the family was on the way home at Ambattur Oragadam after attending a function at a relative’s house in Manali when the accident occurred around 8.45 pm.

According to the investigators, the incident took place when a bus was exiting the Andhra bus stand through the second gate and entered the 200-feet road.

As the bus took a left turn, Karthikeyan, who was riding the motorcycle in the same direction, moved towards the right side of the road to avoid a collision. At that moment, an empty container truck coming from behind, from Manali, hit the motorcycle. The police said only Karthikeyan was wearing a helmet. The impact threw all three onto the road, and the lorry ran over them.

Upon receiving information, the personnel from Madhavaram Traffic Police and the Traffic Investigation Wing rushed to the spot. The bodies were recovered and sent to the Government Stanley Hospital for postmortem.

Based on a complaint, Inspector Sukila of the Madhavaram Traffic Investigation Wing registered a case. The lorry driver, A Anbarasu (44) of Kancheepuram, was arrested.