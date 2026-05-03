Two held in Chennai for selling LPG cylinders in black market

CHENNAI: With the arrest of two persons from Thiruvanmiyur on Friday, the Civil Supplies wing of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) claimed to have busted a major racket selling LPG cylinders in the black market for exorbitant prices. While the duo was charging Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 for a domestic cylinder, commercial cylinder was priced between Rs 7,000 and Rs 8,000.

The suspects have been identified as M Neelamegam (80) and his son N Kumar (41). They were arrested during a raid at a house on Chithirai Kulam Street in Thiruvanmiyur. The police have also seized 32 domestic cylinders and eight commercial cylinders from their possession. The duo was later released on station bail, as the case was booked under bailable provisions of the Essential Commodities Act. Sources said Neelamegam’s advanced age was also considered.

The Civil Supplies CID officials said Neelamegam had been running a packers and movers company in the locality for the past three years. People relocating out of the state or abroad would hand over their cylinders, either full or partially used to them.