Two held in Chennai for selling LPG cylinders in black market

CHENNAI: With the arrest of two persons from Thiruvanmiyur on Friday, the Civil Supplies wing of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) claimed to have busted a major racket selling LPG cylinders in the black market for exorbitant prices. While the duo was charging Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 for a domestic cylinder, commercial cylinder was priced between Rs 7,000 and Rs 8,000.
The suspects have been identified as M Neelamegam (80) and his son N Kumar (41). They were arrested during a raid at a house on Chithirai Kulam Street in Thiruvanmiyur. The police have also seized 32 domestic cylinders and eight commercial cylinders from their possession. The duo was later released on station bail, as the case was booked under bailable provisions of the Essential Commodities Act. Sources said Neelamegam’s advanced age was also considered.
The Civil Supplies CID officials said Neelamegam had been running a packers and movers company in the locality for the past three years. People relocating out of the state or abroad would hand over their cylinders, either full or partially used to them.
Preliminary inquiries revealed that Neelamegam, who does not have a proper licence, had sold domestic cylinders for Rs 3,000 and commercial cylinders for Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 depending on the buyer. The gas connections were registered in the names of Neelamegam and his son Kumar, who runs a mobile phone repair shop in Kottivakkam. However, sources said Neelamegam alone handled the gas sales in Tiruvanmiyur.
Currently, domestic consumers have been waiting for 10 to 15 days for refills, and a shortage of commercial cylinders has been continuing across the state due to the ongoing war in West Asia. The MRP of a domestic LPG cylinder is Rs 930, while that of a commercial one is Rs 3,237.
Following the arrest, the father-son duo was brought to the police station for inquiry on Friday night. Later, the case was handed over to the Civil Supplies CID for further action.
A case was registered under the Essential Commodities Act, and both accused were released on station bail after inquiry, sources added.