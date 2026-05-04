Chennai boils at 40.6 degrees Celcius on its hottest day this summer

CHENNAI: Dog days continue in Chennai as the Meenambakkam weather station in the city recorded 40.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which is the highest temperature recorded this summer.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Nungambakkam recorded 37.8 degrees Celsius. Vellore once again emerged the hottest region at 42.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Tiruttani (42.2 degrees Celsius), Erode (41.2 degrees Celsius), Karur Paramathi (40 degrees Celsius), and Dharmapuri and Tirupattur (39.7 degrees Celsius).

Rainfall activity brought partial relief to several districts in interior Tamil Nadu including Madurai and Tiruchi, which were recording more than 40 degrees Celsius during the last few days. On Sunday, Tiruchi recorded 37.7 degrees Celsius and Madurai 33.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

Several stations in Madurai, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Tiruchi and other districts recorded between 2 cm and 10 cm of rainfall. Vadipatti in Madurai received 10 cm of rainfall in a 24-hour period from 8.30 am on Saturday to 8.30 am on Sunday.

The RMC has forecast light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds over several districts through May 4 and 5.

For Chennai, however, hot and humid conditions are likely to continue, with maximum temperatures expected to hover over 39 and 40 degrees Celsius for the next three days.