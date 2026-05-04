Coimbatore's industrial revolution: From textiles to wet grinders

A drive around Coimbatore will take you through some of the oldest mills in India. Here thrived, and still thrives, the textile industry, and hence the city got the moniker, Manchester of South India. But did you know that it is also known as the ‘Pump City’ as it produces the most number of electric motors and pumps?

Let’s rewind to the late 19th century. With its fertile black soil, Coimbatore was a seedbed for booming cotton agriculture. This agricultural success laid the foundation for its textile industry. The first mill was established in 1888 and provided employment and encouraged ancillary industries. However, the the city’s industrial leap came in the early 20th century with the advent of hydroelectric power.