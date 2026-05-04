Coimbatore's industrial revolution: From textiles to wet grinders

A drive around Coimbatore will take you through some of the oldest mills in India. Here thrived, and still thrives, the textile industry, and hence the city got the moniker, Manchester of South India. But did you know that it is also known as the ‘Pump City’ as it produces the most number of electric motors and pumps?
Let’s rewind to the late 19th century. With its fertile black soil, Coimbatore was a seedbed for booming cotton agriculture. This agricultural success laid the foundation for its textile industry. The first mill was established in 1888 and provided employment and encouraged ancillary industries. However, the the city’s industrial leap came in the early 20th century with the advent of hydroelectric power.
The Pykara Falls hydroelectric project, commissioned in the 1930s, brought reliable electricity to the region, making it one of the first Indian cities to harness such power on a large scale. The energy surplus here fuelled increased manufacture and soon the focus shifted from textiles to engineering goods.
In 1930, India saw its first electric motor produced here. Pioneered by visionary entrepreneur GD Naidu, the first commercial motor rolled out from his National Electric Works factory in Peelamedu in 1937.
Pump manufacturing soon followed as the need for irrigation in the cotton-rich Noyyal River basin. “By the post-independence era, local entrepreneurs reinvested textile profits into diversifying sectors like pumps, motors, and auto spares. Today, Coimbatore supplies over 50% of India’s pump requirements. The city’s foundry cluster, which emerged alongside, provided essential castings for motors and pumps, further setting its ecosystem,” said C Sivakumar, an industrialist.
Once the motor industry boomed, a new branch took shape — wet grinders. In the 1970s, local innovators sought to mechanise the laborious task of grinding rice and lentils for traditional dishes like idli and dosa. The result was the wet grinder, which quickly became a household staple. “The appliance consists of black stones rotating in a metal drum powered by an electric motor-perfectly marrying local resources with existing motor expertise. Coimbatore’s abundance of black stones, coupled with its motor manufacturing units and heavy machinery like lathes and milling machines, made it the natural hub for production,” said J Leela Krishnan, a manufacturer.
Recognising its origin and quality, the Coimbatore wet grinder earned Geographical Indication status in 2005. As of now, over 800 units in the district produced 10-12 lakh wet grinders annually, accounting for 90% of India’s output.
Coimbatore’s strategic location on ancient trade routes, skilled workforce from neighbouring districts, and entrepreneurial spirit were key in its rise. Government support, including industrial estates and export incentives, helped scale operations. Coimbatore’s clusters for foundries, auto components, and electro-mechanical equipment create a synergistic environment.
Today, Coimbatore’s economy thrives on these sectors, exporting motors, pumps, and wet grinders worldwide while contributing to India’s manufacturing GDP.