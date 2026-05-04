From Rejection to Reverence: Trans Women Find Home at Koovagam’s Aravani Festival

Rossy’s devotion to the festival is sharply contrasted by a painful past. Born into a Muslim family in Kerala, growing up, she faced isolation and rejection. “Sometimes my father and brother used to beat and harass me for wearing saris or girls’ clothes,” she recalled. Traumatised, she left home in her early twenties and arrived in Bengaluru without knowing anyone. Her life changed when a chance encounter at a local market led her to a trans woman who became her adopted mother. “She spoke to me and I felt safe. She asked me what training I wanted, arranged a beautician course, and paid all the fees. By God’s grace, I am earning well today. For me, she is like a godmother,” said Rossy.

Terrified of retribution, Rossy fiercely guards her birth name and has severed all ties with her biological family. “I still feel scared. If my family finds me, I fear they might kill me. I feel I am not Muslim anymore. That was my past. Now, I am neither Muslim nor Hindu. I am a trans woman, and I follow our community’s traditions,” she shared.