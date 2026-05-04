How Chennai’s night walkers are reclaiming the city

Our city’s streets do not fall silent even in the night; rather, it changes its rhythm, pace, and language. Under the dim glow of streetlights, shadows stretch longer, silent conversations begin, and the bustling city slows just enough to be noticed. A small group, often noticed to be women professionals and students, gathers, timid at first. There is the usual checking of phones, a quick glance at the ends of the street, and mindful calculation of safety. And then, led by a speaker or/and organiser, the members take measured steps forward.

For Ashmitha Athreya, head of operations and lead storyteller at Madras Inherited ( @madrasinherited on Instagram), the night walks they curate are as much about empowerment as they are about showing up after dusk. Conducted in early 2023 and 2025, in collaboration with The Equals Project and the Greater Chennai Corporation’s Gender and Policy Lab, the organisation’s ‘Madrasin Pengal’ walks were designed to foreground women’s histories. These are the stories that often remain peripheral in mainstream narratives of the city. “The very act of women walking together in the night, while exploring powerful stories of resistance, made it extremely special,” says Ashmitha.