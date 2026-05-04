What is a traditional Indian game?

One of the games I get asked about most often is Brainvita. This is a solitaire-type puzzle, typically played on a wooden board with marbles or pegs. The goal is to jump pegs over one another and remove them, ending with a single peg — usually at the centre.

In many Indian households, it has been played for decades as a problem-solving game. However, there is little evidence that it was played in this form in traditional times. The closest is the game of Panch Kone or Nakshatra Vilayattu which is played on a board shaped like a five-pointed star. The concept is the same but the form we know as Brainvita today shows up in no evidence at all.

The closest information on the origin of this game is not from India but from Europe and the game of peg solitaire.