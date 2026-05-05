Mio is spectacular, and also so underrated!

A tiny otherworldly body emerges in a place known as the “Vessel”. She has flowing tentacle-like hair strands, and jumps softly from pillar to pillar. She’s a robot, and she’s brought back to life in a world that appears to be decaying. The entire game is a search, to find the reason for the blackout, and potentially bring this “Vessel” back to its former glory. As she moves through the different rooms and uncovers new regions in this large Vessel, we gain new abilities, defeat complex creatures, and learn more about the secrets that it holds. The opening sequence really undersells the sheer breadth of this beautiful, ethereal, hand drawn universe with soft music in the background. Over 40 hours in, there are constant shifts in the game, with new biomes that to unlock for exploration (I’m still so captivated).

The complicated idea of AI erasing everything that makes us human is a recurring nightmare these days for a lot of us. In the most inexplicable way, Mio makes me feel hopeful. Strange, that I see hope in this hand-drawn universe portraying life within beings made of steel and electricity. The story talks about the wasteland that exists in a time and space beyond automation, and that even robots felt the need to seek the humanity within them. It’s a complicated concept to explain, but this game does it quite well.