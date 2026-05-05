Slice of Summer - A Citywide Mango Dessert Trail

Golden, tropical, and impossible to resist — the summer is here, and so is the season of pulpy mangoes. There is something about mango season that calls for a sweet indulgence. As the fruit reaches its sweetest, dessert menus across the city’s eateries are brimming with creative takes. If mango is your go-to summer craving, here is a selection of places that are making the most of the season, serving up desserts that are both comforting and inventive.
Strictly Desserts
Somewhere between a drink and a dessert, the Mango Sago (Rs 300 plus tax) has you slurping through layers of tender coconut jelly, mango compote, sago, and sweetened milk, finished with chunks of ripe mango. It feels indulgent without being too heavy, with each element adding something different to the mix. The mangoes themselves play a big role, Imam Pasand and Dasheri early in the season, before moving to homegrown Banganapalli from 60-year-old trees. “Mangoes are serious business here, people will literally debate which variety is superior like it’s a sport…anything mango just becomes irresistible,” says Snehithi, owner of Strictly Desserts. Another popular pick, the Tender Coconut & Mango Pull Me Up Cake (Rs 375 plus tax), leans more indulgent with mango-soaked sponge and mascarpone cream, wrapped in banana leaf for a tropical touch. With Strictly Desserts under renovation, these seasonal offerings are being served out of Joie The Dessert Bar, Alwarpet.
Pastry Kadai
Pastry Kadai’s ‘One Day in Bangkok Dabba’ draws from Thailand’s mango sticky rice, reimagined with a coconut milk-soaked vanilla sponge, layered with in-house mango compote, pandan and coconut cream, and topped with sliced mangoes. What started as an experimental dessert gained traction online and remains one of their most requested seasonal offerings. “We are a cloud bakery in Anna Nagar. We bake to order, with delivery and takeaway slots from 10.30 am to 2 pm and 5.30 pm to 9 pm, with all orders routed through our website (airmenus.in/pastrykadai/order), we aren’t on other platforms yet,” shares Sakthi, chef & founder. Priced at Rs 850 (approx 620g), it’s one of those desserts that feels familiar but, interesting on its own.
The Perf Ice Candy
Looking for a guilt-free way to enjoy mangoes this summer? At The Perf Ice Candy, the focus is firmly on clean, uncomplicated indulgence. Founded by Sudharsan Hari, the seven-year-old Chennai-based brand crafts its popsicles using fresh fruit, with no preservatives, additives, or artificial colours. And as mango takes centre stage, their variations include Aam Panna Ice Candy, Mango Sticky Rice Ice Candy, and their classic Mango Sugar-Free Ice Candy. Over the years, the brand has also expanded its menu with Mango Coconut Ice Candy, and as the season of mango and strawberry intersect, their Mango Strawberry Ice Candy makes its appearance. “All our produce is made with fresh fruits at the core of it,” Sudharsan says. Sourcing mangoes directly from small farms and ripening them naturally, the brand keeps things as close to the fruit as possible. Priced between Rs 60 and Rs 100, these ice candies are ideal for stocking up and enjoying at your own pace, with a shelf life of up to six months when stored in the freezer. Customers can order directly through the brand’s website (theperficecandy.com) for home delivery or pick them up from their Anna Nagar store.
Butters and Sugars
At Butters and Sugars, mango season is less about revisiting the familiar and more about reimagining it. With a clear focus on adding local nuance to global dessert traditions, the Anna Nagar-based cloud kitchen caters to a city that is constantly exploring new flavours. Their Mango Sticky Rice Pudding draws from the Thai classic but is reworked with the comfort of an English-style pudding, enriched with coconut milk. Also on the menu are a soft, airy Mango Chiffon Cake layered with fresh fruit and whipped cream, and a Mango Tres Leches. “We work on desserts where people get to experience flavours from around the world, made using the highest quality ingredients without any artificial or frozen elements,” says Sherin Kadarshah, founder of Butters and Sugars. Made in small batches and sold fresh daily, the desserts prioritise quality and freshness. Priced between Rs 380 and Rs 500, they can be ordered online via airmenus.in/buttersandsugars/order for delivery or picked up directly.
Lorose Bakery
Thinly sliced mangoes arranged like a rose sits on top of a creamy, eggless mango cheesecake. At Lorose Bakery, the dessert brings together Imampasand fruit with in-house Imampasand and Sindura jams, layered into a smooth filling with a pulpy mango flavour. “It started with the rose on top — visually irresistible. But what truly keeps people coming back is the taste. We use only the freshest ingredients and the finest mangoes,” says Samyuktha, chef and owner. Priced at Rs 300 for a 200-250 ml portion, the dessert is a hit, with orders largely coming in through Instagram, airmenus.in/lorosebakery/orders, and walk-ins at their outlet in Thousand Lights West.
Kill No Kalorie
Built around the richness of Alphonso mangoes, Kill No Kalorie’s AAMANIA, a seasonal menu, offers a spread that ranges from layered mango creams paired with Oreo, Nutella and Biscoff to thick shakes, baked cheesecakes, crisp waffles, plated desserts like sundaes and French toast, and lighter picks such as Mango Mojito. Standouts include the Mango Freakshake, Mango French Toast and the classic Mango Mastani. “With AAMANIA, we’ve focused on pairing it with well-loved flavours while maintaining balance. Each dish is designed to highlight the fruit while bringing in contrast through texture and layering,” says Ashish Kothari, director & owner of Kill No Kalorie. Priced between Rs 165 and Rs 375, the menu is available for dine-in and takeaway at their Nungambakkam outlet, and on food delivery apps.