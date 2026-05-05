Slice of Summer - A Citywide Mango Dessert Trail

The Perf Ice Candy

Looking for a guilt-free way to enjoy mangoes this summer? At The Perf Ice Candy, the focus is firmly on clean, uncomplicated indulgence. Founded by Sudharsan Hari, the seven-year-old Chennai-based brand crafts its popsicles using fresh fruit, with no preservatives, additives, or artificial colours. And as mango takes centre stage, their variations include Aam Panna Ice Candy, Mango Sticky Rice Ice Candy, and their classic Mango Sugar-Free Ice Candy. Over the years, the brand has also expanded its menu with Mango Coconut Ice Candy, and as the season of mango and strawberry intersect, their Mango Strawberry Ice Candy makes its appearance. “All our produce is made with fresh fruits at the core of it,” Sudharsan says. Sourcing mangoes directly from small farms and ripening them naturally, the brand keeps things as close to the fruit as possible. Priced between Rs 60 and Rs 100, these ice candies are ideal for stocking up and enjoying at your own pace, with a shelf life of up to six months when stored in the freezer. Customers can order directly through the brand’s website (theperficecandy.com) for home delivery or pick them up from their Anna Nagar store.