Temple for the eighth Thirthankara near Kancheepuram

Tiruparuttikunram, the ancient Jain settlement close to Kancheepuram, has two hoary shrines — the Vardhamana (Jeenaswami Trailokyanathar temple) and the Chandraprabha temple. The first, bigger and better known, is dedicated to Vardhamana Mahavira the 24th and last Tirthankara while the one adjacent is for Chandraprabha, the eighth Tirthankara.
This east-facing temple, which was constructed in the Pallava times, was built of the same type of sandstone as the famous Kailasanatha and Vaikuntha Perumal temples in Kancheepuram. A few vestiges of the Pallava times, such as the the entrance pilasters, can still be seen. The principal sanctum contains a large stucco image of Chandraprabha, another of Kunthunatha (the 17th Jain Tirthankara) of white marble and another of Vardhamana made of granite. The three deities are seen with their legs crossed and palms placed one above the other on their lap (paryanka asana). Two stucco figures stand with fly-whisks (chamara) on either side of Chandraprabha. Paintings which depict six attendant female deities, carrying various attributes like trays and garlands to worship the main deity have been seen on the two side walls. The images of Kunthunatha and Vardhamana were consecrated later here.
Though this temple was constructed in the Pallava times, inscriptions datable to kings of this dynasty are not seen here. Scholars are of the opinion that there may have been Pallava epigraphs here which have worn off over time. However, there are a few lithic records which belong to reign of Rajendra Chola I (1012-1044 CE). But unfortunately, they are worn-out and the details cannot be made out clearly. Renovations done over time in this temple have obliterated much of its antiquity and it has only a few vestiges of the past right now.
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Tiruparuttikunram is about five km from Kanchipuram