Temple for the eighth Thirthankara near Kancheepuram

Though this temple was constructed in the Pallava times, inscriptions datable to kings of this dynasty are not seen here. Scholars are of the opinion that there may have been Pallava epigraphs here which have worn off over time. However, there are a few lithic records which belong to reign of Rajendra Chola I (1012-1044 CE). But unfortunately, they are worn-out and the details cannot be made out clearly. Renovations done over time in this temple have obliterated much of its antiquity and it has only a few vestiges of the past right now.

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Tiruparuttikunram is about five km from Kanchipuram