Unwind this summer at your own pace in the state

Head for the Hills

For many, the first instinct is to go uphill. “We can divide hill stations into two: Eastern Ghats and Western Ghats,” Deepan explains. For Chennaiites, and their neighbours in particular, the Eastern Ghats offer closer, more accessible options. “These areas won’t be really chill, but when compared to Ooty or Kodaikanal, these will have 60% of cool climate,” he says.

Eastern Ghats

Yercaud ~360 km: Stay in nature-friendly resorts and visit Cauvery Peak Coffee Estate

Kolli Malai ~370 km: Enjoy its 70 hairpin bend ride, chill out at Agaya Gangai Falls and relax at the serene Arapaleeswarar Temple.

Sirumalai ~460 km: Unwind in the relatively untouched and calm small hill

Jawadhu Hills ~200 km: Experience stargazing at the hilltop, pick up bird watching as a hobby, and trek the up-and-coming natural wonder.

For those willing to travel further, the Western Ghats remain the classic escape. “The Western Ghats have a longer range from Ooty to Tenkasi to Kanyakumari, where there are many small hills,” he adds.

Western Ghats

Ooty ~550 km: Cherish the expansive tea estates and colonial charm of ‘Queen of Hill Stations’

Kodaikanal ~500 km: Stay in Poombarai, Kookal instead of Kodaikanal Town, visit Poombarai Murugan Temple and Kookal Lake

Kurangani ~540 km: Relish the scenic trekking trails through forests and plantations