Unwind this summer at your own pace in the state

Remember the EVS class in primary school? We were taught to neatly categorise the year into four seasons — winter, summer, monsoon, and autumn. It was simple, structured, and easy to memorise. But step into reality, that diagrammatic representation begins to feel irrational. In much of India, the year often feels like it swings between two dominant phases — an intense, lingering summer and the much-awaited monsoon. To beat that long stretch of heat, travel stops being a casual plan and becomes a seasonal ritual, an instinctive need to unplug and wander off. For this summer season, travel content creator Deepan Chakkravarthi (@chennaivlogger), guides us through spots across Tamil Nadu.
“In April and May, people usually plan these summer vacations to beat the heat and escape the sun during school and college leaves, and long holidays,” says Deepan. As the mercury rises, so does the urge to move, and where to go is always the first question.
Head for the Hills
For many, the first instinct is to go uphill. “We can divide hill stations into two: Eastern Ghats and Western Ghats,” Deepan explains. For Chennaiites, and their neighbours in particular, the Eastern Ghats offer closer, more accessible options. “These areas won’t be really chill, but when compared to Ooty or Kodaikanal, these will have 60% of cool climate,” he says.
Eastern Ghats
Yercaud ~360 km: Stay in nature-friendly resorts and visit Cauvery Peak Coffee Estate
Kolli Malai ~370 km: Enjoy its 70 hairpin bend ride, chill out at Agaya Gangai Falls and relax at the serene Arapaleeswarar Temple.
Sirumalai ~460 km: Unwind in the relatively untouched and calm small hill
Jawadhu Hills ~200 km: Experience stargazing at the hilltop, pick up bird watching as a hobby, and trek the up-and-coming natural wonder.
For those willing to travel further, the Western Ghats remain the classic escape. “The Western Ghats have a longer range from Ooty to Tenkasi to Kanyakumari, where there are many small hills,” he adds.
Western Ghats
Ooty ~550 km: Cherish the expansive tea estates and colonial charm of ‘Queen of Hill Stations’
Kodaikanal ~500 km: Stay in Poombarai, Kookal instead of Kodaikanal Town, visit Poombarai Murugan Temple and Kookal Lake
Kurangani ~540 km: Relish the scenic trekking trails through forests and plantations
Make Waves
Not a mountain person? The coast offers a different kind of relief. “The other option would be seaside, starting from Mahabalipuram and Puducherry, which are known for all. There are beachside resorts that they can opt for peace,” says Deepan. These familiar destinations continue to be favourites, but there is a growing interest in exploring further down the coastline.
Coastal Region
Puducherry ~160 km: Wander through the French Colony to bring out your Pinterest board alive
Mahabalipuram ~60 km: Enroll at any of the surf schools, visit the Seashore Temple, bring out your artistic self at the aesthetic art shop
Thoothukudi ~600 km: Choose your favourite water activity available along this southern coastal area
Rameshwaram ~560 km: Discover small islands in the area through island-hopping
One of the lesser-known highlights near Rameshwaram is Kurusadai Island. “It is a government-run place that offers boating, glass-bottom boating to view corals, which is new and many people haven’t experienced it,” says Deepan.
On Solid Ground
Beyond hills and beaches, there is also a shift towards slower, more grounded experiences. “Land can be split into two: village experience, and temple and cultural experiences,” Deepan says. For those seeking offbeat stays, riverside, and farm retreats are gaining traction. “When people opt for the riverside rather than hills, they have a variety of resorts for families, like riverside and farmside stays, where they can self-cook or order-in food to spend three or four days, for an off-beat experience away from the sun.”
Inland Experience
Village style
Pollachi ~550 km
Coimbatore ~510 km
Anaikatti ~535 km
Temple Run
Karaikudi ~420 km
Madurai ~460 km
Thanjavur ~320 km
Rameshwaram ~560 km
Capable, Yet Inoperative
Deepan points out that Tamil Nadu remains underexplored. “People have not explored the potential of Tamil Nadu enough; they are not refined, which is why tourism spots and holiday escapes are very low. They are not preferring it because the government has not established it, as we are in the initial stage of the tourism boom. We have a larger coast, we have forests, villages, and more. Agricultural tourism, caravan tourism, beach tourism, and temple tourism can be brought in, but they are only present in policies which are not practically implemented,” points out Deepan.
On Trend
However, the term ‘summer vacation’ becomes alien after you join the work force, and that is why the culture of work-and-travel is fast blooming among the professionals. “Working professionals between 22 and 35 years are preferring backpacking and staycations. People in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai or who have moved from here (Tamil Nadu) to Kerala or Karnataka, are doing work-cations in Puducherry, Kodaikanal, Ooty are going for backpacking hotels, like Zostel, Hosteller, goSTOPS, and many others. These places have WiFi, which promises uninterrupted communication for jobs, and at the same time, they use it for networking and building communities,” he explains.
While these options within the state are varied, what is changing more noticeably is how people are travelling. “This summer season, the young generation, like GenZ, is preferring more of Kerala, Coorg, and mostly other states and countries as well. Because, unlike past years, travel has become easy,” Deepan observes. He attributes this shift to exposure and adaptation, adding that this culture is slowly emerging only recently in the state, while it has been there for a decade or more in foreign states and even in north India.
As travel becomes more spontaneous, one practical consideration remains important. “The things people should keep in mind while planning would be weather conditions because they have to plan how they resist against the sun there or during summer showers,” Deepan advises.
Ultimately, the idea of a summer vacation is shifting from a bottleneck itinerary to slow-paced, experience-driven travel. And perhaps that is where the real change lies, not just in escaping the summer, but in redefining what that escape looks like.
*All distances listed are approximate and referenced from Chennai.