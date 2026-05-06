Chennai division closes 12 level crossing gates

CHENNAI: To improve operational safety and reduce inconvenience for commuters, the Chennai Division of Southern Railway has eliminated 12 level crossing gates during 2025-26.

According to an official statement, this was achieved by commissioning seven subways, three road over bridges (ROBs), one road under bridge (RUB), and by diverting traffic to a nearby level crossing. This ensures better segregation of rail and road traffic, significantly reducing the risk of accidents.

The seven level crossings replaced with subways are located along the Walajah Road-Mukundarayapuram, Katpadi-Latteri, Latteri-Kavanur, Kavanur Yard, Gudiyattam-Valathoor, Melpatti-Pachchakupam, and Jol arpettai-Somanayakkanpatti sections.

Level crossings at Ottivakkam Yard, Vinnamangalam-Vaniyambadi, and Chitteri-Mahendravadi have been closed following the construction of ROBs.

One level crossing between Pallavaram and Tambaram has been closed due to the construction of a road under a bridge. A level crossing in the Nayudupeta-Pedapariya section of the Chennai Central-Gudur line has been closed by diverting road traffic to nearby crossing, the statement said.