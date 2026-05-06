In company of books, Goschen Library completes centenary year

The first rays of sunlight find their home on the book covers through the tinted window glasses. Retirees, homemakers, and students eagerly follow the rays and amble through the aisles sliding their fingers through the book spines to pick their next read. The soft shuffle of newspapers, the flip of magazines, and pages from novels fill the background.

Readers sit in silence across a long wooden table placed at the centre of the renovated and reopened Goschen Library in Chintadripet. This century-old building has remained constant even as lives and neighbourhood around it changed. Its walls have witnessed readers grow older, routines change, and formats evolve. Yet, at its core, it continues to satiate an appetite for reading. Homemakers, post their morning chores, retired professionals who indulge in reading activities, and students with aspirations frequent the space.