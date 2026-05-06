TVK functionary held under POCSO for sexually abusing minor in Chennai's Kasimedu

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old functionary of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was arrested and remanded on Wednesday for the alleged sexual harassment of an 11-year-old girl in Kasimedu.

The accused, identified as D Dinesh alias ‘Paambu’ Dinesh, is the TVK person-in-charge for Ward 43 and was reportedly active in the recent election campaign for the newly elected R.K. Nagar MLA, Marie Wilson.

The incident occurred on April 23 when the victim, a resident of Mylapore, was visiting her grandmother’s house in Kasimedu for the summer holidays. Police said the victim’s mother, an IT professional, filed a complaint after the child narrated the ordeal on May 3.

According to the police, the victim was playing outside when the accused’s wife asked her to fetch a mobile phone from their first-floor residence in Singaravelar Nagar. When the child entered the house, Dinesh allegedly sexually harassed her.

Based on the complaint, the Royapuram All Women Police Station (AWPS) registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Kasimedu Police arrested Dinesh on Tuesday evening. After an overnight interrogation, the accused was produced before a local court on Wednesday morning and sent to judicial remand.